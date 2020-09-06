Chestnut Ridge
Michele L. Gallik Hardin, 43, of Chestnut Ridge, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, from an undiagnosed heart condition. She was born May 17, 1977, in Uniontown, a daughter of Mike and Jean Leeper Gallik.
Preceding her in death were her father, Michael "Mike" Gallik, August 11, 2020; and her husband, John Hardin in 2015.
Michele was a loving and devoted daughter and mother who loved her children more than life itself.
Surviving are her children, Alicia Johnson and Michael Hardin, both of Chestnut Ridge; her mother, Jean Gallik of Grindstone; sister Betty Duffy of Ocala, Fla.; brother Ken Gallik of Gainesville, Fla.; nieces Kendra Duffy, Kristin, Cicely, Macey and Camille Gallik, Carri and Cailey Smith; and a special aunt, Nora Corey of Martinsburg, W.Va.
In accordance with Michele's wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
