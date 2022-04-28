Lemont Furnace
Michele L. Peck Karwatske, of Lemont Furnace, died Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 30, 1972, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Edward M. and Mary M. Petrone Peck.
Michele was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. She was formerly employed at Shop and Save in Uniontown and also at Gabe's.
She is survived by her siblings, Edward Peck Jr. and wife Lily of Lemont Furnace, Denise Kessler and husband Glenn, and George Peck and Stacey of Dunbar; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
As per the wishes of the family, there was no viewing or services. All arrangements were under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
