Grindstone
Michele Leigh Duritsa, 54, of Grindstone, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Washington Hospital, with her family by her side.
Michele was born April 23, 1968, in Uniontown, a daughter of John Horwat and wife Mary Ann, and the late Agnes Mrowca Horwat.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Carolyn Mrowca; and her uncle, Frank "Moose" Mrowca.
Michele is survived by her daughter, who was her everything, Apryl Elizabeth Duritsa of Grindstone; her granddaughter, who was the absolute love of her life, Laila Elizabeth Pritchett; stepbrothers, Angelo and Gino Herring; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Michele owned and operated Michele Duritsa School of Dance in Connellsville for almost 20 years. She was a court reporter for Davis & Davis. She also owned Michele's Dazzling Jewelry. Michele was a fantastic dancer and dance teacher and loved cheerleading. She traveled the world to judge dance competitions.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Michele, can be made to any charity that help recovering addicts. Floral donations are also accepted.
