Denbo
Michele Lynn Merico, 48, of Denbo Heights, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on June 21, 1973 in Brownsville, to the late Lois Jean Conard Ekis.
Michele is survived by her daughter, Jessica Weiss; granddaughter, Kaydence Marinelli; grandson, Austin Marinelli.
Friends will be received in the Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 until 5 p.m., the hour of service, on Friday.
