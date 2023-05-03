Clayton, N.C.
Michele Rena Burton, 45, died Monday, April 24, 2023, in Clayton, N.C.
She was born July 25, 1977, at Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, to Cynthia Burton Lindsey and James Baker.
Michele grew up in Vanderbilt, and graduated from Uniontown High School in 1995. During her high school years, she participated in the marching band and was a member of the track team. She attended Slippery Rock University, where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree and later earned her master’s degree in communication. Michele was employed as a Senior Communications Manager with Duke Energy.
Michele referred to herself as “Fierce” which is very fitting. Not only was she successful in her full-time job with Duke, but she also had her own business as a Paparazzi Jewelry Consultant. She most recently became a Pampered Chef consultant and also hosted PC parties. She enjoyed being social and was also a member of a bowling league and she loved to line dance regularly with her dance group. Near and dear to her, was her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She was an active member of the AKA Sorority, Inc. and had close friendships with her sorority sisters.
Michele was a social butterfly and possessed an outgoing, funny, vibrant personality. Her smile was contagious, and she most definitely stood out in a crowd. She was articulate and was well known for correcting other’s grammar, no matter what they would say. If it were incorrect, Michele knew and would make sure they were aware. Michele was thoughtful and kind, a good friend, and an wonderful fur mama to her fur babies.
Michele is predeceased by her maternal grandparents: Addie and Mary Lou Burton and James and Gloria Lindsey; paternal grandparents: JR Baker and Archie Patrick, Jr.
Michele is survived by her mother, Cynthia (James) Lindsey; father, James (Crystal) Baker; brothers: Michael (Jenna) Burton, Jimmy (Amber) Baker, Jamelle (Sharon) Price, Jason (Connie) Lindsey and Jimmy (Aimee) Lindsey; sisters, Erika (Brandon) Harris and Blair Price; paternal grandparents, Jean (Charles) Searcy and Gerri Smith; her favorite guy and companion, Michael Powell and his children, Mykell and MJ Powell; nephews and godsons, Brandon Burton and Carson Harris; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her fur baby, whom she adored, Cameo.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5th. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Anita Lovell officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Dickerson Run Cemetery, Connellsville.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
“I am not truly gone if you keep me in your heart. I’ll forever be alive, and we’ll never have to part.”
