February 2, 1946 -
January 5, 2021
Uniontown
Michele Renee Kromer Cavanagh died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born February 2, 1946, a daughter of Michael and Mildred Pindro Kromer.
Mom proudly served in the United States Army, in the Women's Army Corp (WAC). She was also a poet, but her most treasured titles were mother and grandmother. If Michele was your friend, you had a loyal and loving friend for life.
Mom especially loved her three sons, Sean M. (Carmella) Cavanagh, Brian C. Cavanagh, and Michael J. (Maria) Cavanagh.
Mom adored and cherished her seven grandchildren, Carmen Cavanagh, Colleen Cavanagh, Elena Cavanagh, Michael J. Cavanagh II, Patrick A. Cavanagh, Luke M. Cavanagh and Liam J. Cavanagh.
Michele is also survived by her former husband, John B. Cavanagh; brother Michael Kromer; sister-in-law Rita Kromer; sister-in-law Jane (Joseph) Robinson; her aunt, Matilda Kallok; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Though our hearts are indeed broken that mom has left us, we have faith and know that she is in Heaven with all our departed family, especially her parents. Please love your friends and family, hug and tell them how much you love them often. Life happens in the blink of an eye, cherish every day.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Private burial and interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery next to her father, Michael Kromer, as was her long wish.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
