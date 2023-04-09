McClellandtown
Michelle A. Mecozzi Clark, 55, of McClellandtown, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Michelle was born on May 19, 1967, in Uniontown, the daughter of Richard Mecozzi and Irma Bliss Maust.
Michelle is preceded in death by her daughter, Mercedes Mecozzi.
Michelle was a one of a kind mother, grandma, daughter and friend.
In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her companion, Daniel Brown; her children, Nicole Brown of Uniontown and Chanel Amado of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Anaya Mecozzi, Braydon Brown, Hanif and A’Shai; sister, Lisa Childs and husband, John, of Uniontown; two dogs, Cedes and Ella; and two cats, Baby and Gary.
Friends and family will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Michelle to the funeral home, 724-434-2273.
