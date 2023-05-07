Uniontown
Michelle D. Jenkins, 61, of Uniontown, passed away in Uniontown Hospital on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Arnold and Verna Jenkins, and was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, class of 1978.
Michelle is survived, and deeply missed by, her fur baby, Halley; brother, Gene (Maryann); sister, Teresa (Gary); and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopewood. In respect of Michelle's wishes, no viewing or services will be held.
Donations in her honor can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.