Uniontown
Michelle Donofrio McDowell, 69, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born July 19, 1952, and raised in New Salem, a daughter of the late Anthony and Regina Maher Donofrio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maurita Altomonte; a brother, Donnie Donofrio; father and mother-in-law, Albert McDowell and Mary Altomonte McDowell; and a brother-in-law, John Skakandy.
Michelle was a graduate of Uniontown High School, Class of 1970, and had been employed with O.C. Cluss Lumber Company for 48 years as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2018.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Albert L. "Buddy" McDowell; their son, Albert A. "Bud" McDowell and his fiancee, Hyun-Kyung Ko of Vancouver, Wash.; a sister, Toni Lee Skakandy; a brother, Marty Donofrio, both of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Renee Donofrio of Republic; nieces Oceanna Maher Fagét of Durham, N.C., Serena Little and husband Will of Masontown; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Oleksik, husband Bill, and their children, Mary Lou and Billy.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be held privately for the family at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of other tributes, contributions to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center may be made in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.