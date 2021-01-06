Ross Township
Michelle Marie Bator Rowland-Atkinson, age 42, of Ross Township, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Born August 19, 1978 in Uniontown. Devoted daughter of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Bator; loving granddaughter of the late John and Anna (Baba) Bator; cherished niece of Joann Bator, Pittsburgh, Dolores and Jerry Kvortek of Republic; loving cousin of Gerald John Kvortek of Henderson, Nev.
She graduated Geibel Catholic High School in Connellsville, attended Penn State Fayette Campus, and graduated University of Miami Ohio. Spent most of her career in retail at Carmike Theater, Uniontown, Target in Cincinnatti and Pittsburgh, GetGo, Red Bull, and recently in finance at PNC and WesBanco where she made many friends. Also survived by many trusted and dear friends and relatives including very special cousin, Patrick Bator; Leslie Stewart, Stacie Bator, Tammy Rowland, Justin Weiss, Lauren Brake; Shannon, Jeremy and Pam, and Caitlin Thieroff who became her Pittsburgh Family. She loved all of you very much, and other friends too numerous to mention. She is also survived by her cats she loved so much, Jake and Olivia. Michelle was an animal lover, especially cats and dogs. She loved posting pictures of her cats on Facebook. She had a vibrant personality, lit up a room when she walked in. She had that special something that drew people to her and wanted to be her friend. Loving, loyal and mischievous. She was obsessed with her Jeep, Olivia Benson and Law & Order SVU, Days of our Lives, scary movies, the Kennedys, all Pittsburgh sports teams including attending Pirate games, running and much more. Michelle got her love of Pirates baseball from her Baba who she used to watch the games with when she was a child. She knew the stats of all the Penguins during the Mario Lemieux/Paul Coffey era. Michelle has left a hole in many hearts. We love you so much Michelle. Rest in peace. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Allegheny General Hospital ICU for their kindness and compassion. Hoping to have an informal gathering after Covid where friends and family can share happy memories of Michelle. Memorial donations can be made to Humane Animal Rescue on the Northside, or any local animal rescue, or one of your choice.
Service and internment were private.
Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES
