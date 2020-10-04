Labelle
Michelle Renee Rugola Rice, 59, of Labelle, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from cancer, in her home, with her family at her side.
She was born in Brownsville September 22, 1961.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline "Ruth" and Anthony Rugola Jr.
Left to honor her memory are her beloved husband of 28 years, Matthew Rice; and cherished daughter, Emily (Dakota) Usher.
Michelle was the oldest of her surviving siblings, Tina (Wayne) Jones, Toni Ondek, Babette (Joseph) Medlock, Michael (Kelly) Rugola, Stephen (Kelley) Rugola, Amy (Kirk) Parrish, Scott (Amy) Rugola, Daniel (Monica) Rugola and Chad Rugola. She was loved by in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michelle enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was quick-witted, an avid reader, and infinitely kind and caring.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.