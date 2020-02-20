Uniontown
Michelle S. Michaux, 58, of Uniontown, departed this life to enter a new life with her Lord Monday, February 10, 2020, unexpectantly. She was born January 28, 1962, to the late Charles Sr. and Mary Michaux.
Michelle was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a smile that was contagious and her love for her family was so enduring. She loved and was an avid ball player. She was employed at the Goodwill of Uniontown for more than 10 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Michelle leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Mary Lynn Michaux and grandson Darius Johnson of Roscoe; three brothers, Charles Bell II of Pitts, Chris “Jennifer” Michaux of Uniontown and Charles Bell III of Brownsville; three sisters, Rosemary Michaux of Uniontown, Andrea and Rosalyn Bell of Brownsville; a special nephew, Deshawn Bell of Brownsville; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Bell; grandparents Leonard and Mary Michaux, and Henry and Lucille Bell Sr.; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Avenue, Monessen, Trudy L. Taylor, director in charge, (724)684-4877.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, February 22, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. Minister Gerald Michaux will give the eulogy and interment will be private.
