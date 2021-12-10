Uniontown
Mickey Conroy, 57, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital with his family by his side.
Mickey was born on August 11, 1964, the son of Thomas and DorothyFowler Conroy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Erma Layman and Kathy Kameenui.
He is survived by the two loves of his life, wife, Lisa Eutsey Conroy, and daughter, Kaitlyn; five brothers, Tim and wife Nancy, Jack and wife Michelle, Mark, Pete and wife Amy, and Steve; one sister, Penny and husband Rick Madden; nephew and best friend, Bill Conroy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A.Dolfi, FD.
Interment is private.
