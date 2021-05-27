Uniontown
Mike A. Ciampanelli, 87, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 24, 1933, in New Salem, a son of the late Michael A. and Rose Framelli Ciampanelli.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Santi Zabroski, Mary Kittridge and Frances Tosi; brother Donald E. Ciampanelli.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis A. Hansel Ciampanelli; four sons, Gary (Kathy) Ciampanelli of Pittsburgh, and Larry Ciampanelli, David Ciampanelli and Donald A. (Leslie) Ciampanelli, all of Uniontown; four grandsons, David (Shawna), Michael, Matthew (Delia "DJ") and Stephen (Sidney); two stepgrandchildren, Suzanne and Claire; four great-grandchildren, Evan, Bradley, Landon and Trinity; three stepgreat-grandchildren, JoeJoe, Justine and Austin; godchild James Hamborsky; and sister Pauline Hamborsky.
Mike was a lifetime member of the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department.
He was a Scoutmaster of Troop #635, and held other scouting positions. He accompanied Troop #635 to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
Mike was a veteran of The Korean Conflict and a member of the New Salem American Legion and the Uniontown American Legion Post #51.
He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and loved doing word search puzzles.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Mike at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Unintown.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
