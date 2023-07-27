Uniontown
Mike M. Meyokovich Sr., 95, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord Sunday, July 23, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
He was born January 22, 1928, in Brownsville, and grew up in Crows Works, Georges Township.
Mike, often referred to as "Mutsi", "Streetcar" and "Segun", was never afraid to start a conversation with anyone. He had a great love and deep appreciation for all of his family members, friends and those of Croatian descent.
Mike was extremely dedicated to his family, especially his loving wife, Viola, to whom he provided constant care through her final years.
You could always find Mike with a cup of coffee and a good dessert telling interesting stories about his time on the road trucking or mining coal, his childhood experiences before electric and running water, or his military dog, Prince.
Mike did not take anything for granted and was known to transform discarded items into treasure. No matter what you needed, Mike had one! It never mattered who the person was, Mike always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Every family conversation ended with a heartfelt, "I love you" in Croatian, a language in which he was fluent.
Mike will be missed significantly by many, especially his devoted children and grandchildren. If you knew Mike, consider yourself extremely blessed!
Preceding him in death were his parents, Nicholas and Anna Meyokovich; his wife of 63 years, Viola Meyokovich; granddaughter, Jill Nicole Meyokovich; and his younger sister, Ann Popovich.
Surviving are his children, Connie Maier and husband David Maier of Wake Forest, N.C., Michael M. Meyokovich Jr. and wife Beverly of Uniontown, Nicholas Meyokovich of Uniontown, and Kathy Acker and husband Christopher Acker of Midlothian, Va.; 14 grandchildren, Sherri, Renae, Marita, Mark David, Michael III, Steve, Carrie, Nicholas Jr., Jenell, Christopher, Patrick, William, Katie and Lily; along with 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Mazza, 97, of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike was a U.S. Army World War II veteran.
He was a longtime member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, where he attended weekly Mass.
Mike was employed as a coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers of America and was a dedicated truck driver for Piccolomini Coal and Construction, McDonough Trucking and Ted Smith Trucking. He also was a founding member of Fraternal Association of Steel Haulers (FASH).
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 31, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance, with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Joseph Cemetery, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, PA 15436; or Saint Vincent DePaul Society, 70 North Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Mike's family would like to thank each doctor, nurse and medical care staff member in Uniontown for giving great care. The Amedisys medical and hospice team, his home caregivers and everyone at Beechwood Court were so wonderful and loving to Mike and his family will be forever grateful!
