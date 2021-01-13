Perryopolis
Mr. Mike Timko, 95, died peacefully Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his home in Perryopolis.
Born March 13, 1925, in Perryopolis, he was a son of the late John and Anna Krajynak Timko.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mike is survived by his wife, Joan Bartko Timko to whom he was married 65 years; his son, Michael (Susan); and granddaughters, Madeleine and Elizabeth.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his three brothers, John, Peter and George Timko; and three sisters, Mary Gillette, Ann Wysocki and Irene Kelecava.
A veteran of World War II and a member of the Army’s 10th Infantry Regiment of the 5th Division serving as a Sergeant, he arrived in France a few weeks after D-Day. He was wounded on August 11th near the city of Angers and a second time on December 4th during the liberation of the city of Metz. He awoke in a small cabin surrounded by German soldiers and he said: “I don’t want to be your prisoner, just shoot me.” They in turn said we will be your prisoners. The German field doctor that treated him had gone to medical school in Chicago and was fond of America. Mike was the recipient of two purple hearts, three bronze stars and an oak leaf cluster. He was awarded the Legion d’honneur in a ceremony November 27, 2017 at the French Embassy in Washington D.C. for his meritorious service. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023 in Perryopolis where he served in the funeral honor guard.
Mike grew up on a farm but was inspired by the farms he saw in Normandy, France to continue that life when he returned home. A stone mason by trade, his work can be found on his property and at Washington & Jefferson College and countless buildings and homes around southwestern Pennsylvania. Growing up on a farm he always loved the land and especially his Garden of Eat’n known all over Fayette County as a place for organic vegetables and great stories. He and his wife hosted countless parties and their farm was a well-known event location. A lifelong active member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, he contributed much to the stone memorials at the church and at the cemetery.
Mr. Timko’s life was abundant. He always had time for others and loved to tell stories. He served others before himself. While he will be greatly missed by his family, his legacy of hard work, love of God and country and sense of humor has inspired many and will live on through his many nieces, nephews and his beloved granddaughters.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Private family funeral services will be held Friday in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant followed by interment in St. Nicholas Cemetery which is open to the public. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mike Timko to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.