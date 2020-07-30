Perryopolis
Mike Vindivich, 90, of Perryopolis, passed into eternal life to be with his Lord Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Mike was a lifelong member of Perryopolis United Methodist Church, where he happily served various positions including chairman of the Administration Board, Sunday school teacher and trustee. He also led the Methodist Men’s Breakfast and was a beloved lay minster for numerous churches in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Mike loved to preach the Gospel and singing hymns.
He was employed as the lead foreman of shipping and receiving for Fruehauf Trailer Corp. for 31 years, and served as secretary of the local teamsters union. He worked at B&O Railroad for 11 years. Upon retirement, he was an employee of Blair-Lowther Funeral Home. He also served as past president of the Frazier School Board and the Perryopolis Lion’s Club, where he was a lifelong member. He also served on the board of Mount Washington Cemetery and as chairman of the Flatwood’s Community Center. He was a longtime member of the Dawson Grange.
Mike found no greater joy than being with his family, especially his treasured wife of 66 years, Anna. He was an avid gardener and spent many hours cultivating many harvests throughout the years, which he happily shared with friends. He also was a fan of many sports teams, and loved attending live sporting events.
Mike was proceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Bogunovich Vignjevich; along with his beloved brothers, Donald, George “Pete”, Nick, Ron, Eli; and sister Dorothy “Twick”.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Fullman of Perryopolis; son Ronald and wife Carmel of Richmond, Va.; son David (Linda) of Belle Vernon; daughter Diane of Allison Park; granddaughter Natalie of North Hollywood, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, in BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, in the Perryopolis United Methodist Church (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Interment to immediately follow at Mount Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Local and state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed including the wearing of face masks and the 25 limit of persons present.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
