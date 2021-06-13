Hiller
Mildred Bugelli, 88, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born and died in Hiller, in the same house where she had lived with her father, mother, sister and brother...and later her husband...that is the old, beloved home that her grandfather had built.
Being left legally blind from a bout with rheumatic fever as a child, Mildred attended a special school in Pittsburgh, where she graduated.
After marrying, she and her husband, Albert lived with her father, her mother having passed away when Mildred was 19. She then devoted her life to taking care of her home for her husband and her father. During the last 26 years, she lived alone as a widow.
Mildred's favorite pastimes were gardening, growing some of the biggest tomatoes ever seen; listening to books on tape, which she did every night without fail; and chatting with friends, relatives and neighbors. Mildred's very special talent was cooking, her delicious cabbage rolls and waffle cookies being the family's favorites. Her other passions were her favorite dogs, "Sam" and "Shoes," her collections of family photos, her never-ending interest in watching Westerns on TV...and strawberry sundaes!
Mildred's quick wit and equally quick smile will forever be cherished in our memories, along with her blunt -- but sweet -- honesty.
Mildred so loved her family and friends...and, she loved living in her little town of Hiller. No matter what the weather was in Hiller, she would always sum it up simply by saying, "It's not bad out!"
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bugelli; her father, Charles T. Sliger; her mother, Rosella Elizabeth Whitacer; her nephew, Bob Foster and his wife Sue; her niece, Susan Foster; her brother-in-law, Eugene Foster; and her nephew, Charles Sliger Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Delores Foster; her brother, Charles H. Sliger and his wife, Connie; her nieces, Kimberly Hancock and her husband, Fred, Brenda Foster, Darla Hartness, Diana Sliger and Donna Cummings; her nephew, Nathan Dumar; and many great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her wonderful friend, Betty Shaffer and her husband, Rick, who have become part of Mildred's family.
Interment was in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
