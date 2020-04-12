Uniontown
Mildred Bush, 99, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in her home.
She was born June 22, 1920, in Keisterville, a daughter of the late Mike and Milica Bush.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers; one niece; and one nephew.
Mildred was a member of Third Presbyterian Church of Uniontown.
She retired from Bergen County, N.J., where she had worked for many years.
Mildred is survived by her sister, Ann Santa, with whom she resided, and also by several nieces and nephews.
Due to the circumstances in our country, funeral services will be private for the immediate family only. Burial will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem. www.dearthfh.com
