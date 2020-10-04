Lemont Furnace
Mildred Catherine Yauger, 90, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in her residence, with loving family by her side. She was born March 4, 1930, in Big Brownfield.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Samuel Christner and Sarah Kemp Wiltrout; her husband, Frank William Yauger; two brothers, James and Thomas Wiltrout; and a nephew, Tommy Wiltrout.
Mildred was a member of the Brownfield Free Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed crossword puzzles, music, good detective stories and keeping up with the world by reading the newspaper every day.
Surviving are three children, Thomas Wayne Yauger of Farmington, Donna Rae Shipley and husband Kenneth Ray of Lemont Furnace, and Terri Lynn Walls and husband David of Grindstone; grandsons Michael Ray Shipley of Lemont Furnace, and Jason Christner Shipley and partner Joshua Whitney of Seven Fields; great-grandchildren Brian Whitney Shipley of Seven Fields, and Charles Whitney and wife Tasheania of Jacksonville, Fla.; and two nieces, Brenda Matthews and Bonnie Simon.
At Mildred's request, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
