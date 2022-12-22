Dunbar
Mildred E. Flair, 96 of Dunbar (Monarch) died Monday December 19, 2022 in Penn Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
She was born November 22, 1926 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late George C. and Elizabeth E. Ottenberg Flair.
Mildred was a 1944 graduate of the former Dunbar Twp. High School and the Mason Frederick Beauty School in Uniontown, She was employed as a beautician for most of her life having worked at Genevieve's Beauty Shop, Kay Baker Beauty Shop and Nancy Borris Beauty Shop. She was a member of the Albright United Methodist Church, South Connellsville.
She is survived by her son, Mark Allen Flair of Monarch; sister, Dorothy John and her husband Edwin of Morgantown, W.Va. and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Flair of Beaver.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, George Flair.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Albright United Methodist Church in memory of Mildred E. Flair. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
