Frogtown
Mildred E. Hughes, 87 of Frogtown, Georges Township, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
She was born May 2, 1934 in Uniontown.
She was predeceased by her husband, Delbert L. Hughes; parents, Chauncey Morgan and Elizabeth Workman Morgan; brothers, Daniel Morgan and David Morgan; sister, Florence Morgan Robinson; daughter-in-law, Vivian Hughes; and son-in-law, James Friend.
Surviving are her brother, Joseph "Poke" Morgan; children, Deborah Friend, Rick Hughes, Dean Hughes and partner Connie Joseph, Dana Rohaley, adopted son, Dave Fordyce and wife Christine Fordyce; grandchildren, Jamie Aland, Jimmy Friend and wife Laurie Friend, Jeremy Hughes and wife Michelle Hughes, Aleah Hughes, Junior Mayfield and partner Heather Vaughan, Phil Mayfield and wife Jen Mayfield, Chrisy Rohaley and partner James Handlin, Bert Rohaley, Porsche Thomas and husband Keith Thomas, Deana Hughes, Adam Hughes and partner Sebastian Sierra, Zoe Hughes, Cody Hughes and Travis Sexton; special friend, Tammy Hughes; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022. The funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jim Howell officiating.
