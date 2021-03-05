Uniontown
Mildred E. Santmyer, 89, of Uniontown, formerly of Connellsville, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Wilbert and Freda Stillwagon DeWitt.
Mildred was a very Christian and believing woman, who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Santmyer Jr. and his wife, Helen of Markleysburg; grandchildren Kenneth R. Santmyer III, Roxanne Logan, Tanya Lee Leonardo and Patrick Hurley; her great-grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Moria, Rory, Patrick, Shawn, Augustus and Carl. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Ray Santmyer Sr. in 2015; daughter Freda “Missy” Heisterman; son David Santmyer, infants Nikki and Kiri and a grandson, Stephen Santmyer.
Family and friends will be received from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 8, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
