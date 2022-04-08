Mildred Elizabeth Smith

Washington and Centerville
Mildred Elizabeth "Smitty" Smith of Washington, formerly of Centerville, passed away at the age of 99, on March 5, 2022. She was most recently a resident of Presbyterian Senior Care Southmont since November of 2021.
Mildred was born January 20, 1923, in Centerville, a daughter of Ernest L. and Elizabeth Moser Smith. She was always proud to say that she lived along the Old National Pike, Route 40, the first federal highway.
She was a graduate of Centerville High School, 1941, and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing, 1944. She also attended Washington and Jefferson College and what is now California University of Pennsylvania doing post graduate studies.
In Mildred's professional career she worked as a registered nurse and nursing instructor at both Washington and Brownsville Hospitals. She was office nurse for Dr. J.W.G. Hannon for 34 years.
She was a member of Beth Center Senior Center, Business and Professional Women of Brownsville, and the alumni association of Washington Hospital School of Nursing.
Mildred was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church since 1935. She served the church in many offices and roles.
Her hobbies included attending plays and musicals, travel and photography.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, April 8, 2022, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following: Centerville United Methodist Church, 823 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417, or Washington Health System School of Nursing, 155 Wilson Ave. Washington, PA 15301.
Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.