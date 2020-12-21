Allison
Mildred Hadenak Barak, 93, of Allison, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Lafayette Manor.
She was born August 23, 1927, in Waltersburg, to the late Mike and Rose Stefanic Hadenak.
Mildred was a former member of the Church of Madonna and current member of the Historic Church of St. Peter.
She was a lifetime member of the Croatian Fraternal Union.
She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Barak Sr., whom she married June 26, 1948; and the following brothers and sisters, Ann Shaw, Katherine Kerzan, Helen Gallik, James Hadenak, Michael Hadenak, Mary Mihotz, Vincent Munk, Joseph Munk, Nicholas Munk, George Munk and John Hajdenak.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Ducar of Brownsville; son Anthony Jr. (Rose Marie) Barak of Allison; grandsons Anthony (Meredith) Barak of Warren, Mich., James (Nicole) Barak of Belle Vernon and Nicholas Barak of Allison; great-granddaughters Cecilia Rose Barak of Warren, Mich., Shelby Boyd and Haley Boyd, both of Michigan; sister Margaret Monske of Aliquippa.
Private visitation will be held in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Historic Church of St. Peter, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
