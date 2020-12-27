Georges Township
Mildred Imogene Butler Sutton, 95, of Georges Township, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side, Thursday, December 24, 2020.
She was born December 30, 1924, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Florence Weaver Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Pauline, Ruth, Dorothy and Robert; her husband of 56 years, Walter Glenn Sutton; daughter, Nancy Lee Tanner; and grandson-in-law, William John Adams II.
Surviving are her daughter, Carol Ann Hatfield; six grandchildren, Kimberley Ann Adams, Shelley Lynn Tate and husband Matthew, James David Hatfield and wife Leslie, Beth Ann Guthrie and husband Kevin Sr., Teresa Ann Hatfield and Mark Reed Tanner Jr. and wife Amy; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashley Dawn Snyder and husband Jonathan, William John Adams III and wife Amanda, Sabbath Faith Hudock and husband Matthew, Kevin Dwayne Guthrie Jr., Zachary Barry Guthrie and Breanna, Katlynn Sue Tanner, William Paul Price, Jillian Paige Pastorius, Mark Reed Tanner III and Mason Drew Pastorius; six great-great-grandchildren, Jenna Nicole Snyder, Chanelle Aubrie-Ann Adams, Jocelyn Marie Snyder, Brooke Lee-Ann Adams, Adalynn Julie-Ann Adams and William John Adams IV "Liam" and soon to be delivered in 2021, great-great-grandchildren, Baby Boy Guthrie and Baby Boy Hudock; sisters-in-law, Betty Swaney, Joan Golden and Belva Wilson and husband Harry; brothers-in-law, Ralph Sutton and wife Ida and Marvin Sutton and wife Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mildred was a Free Methodist by faith.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating.
Private family interment in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful loving care provided by the staff at King's Personal Care Home: Tami, Heidi, Michelle, Kathy, Mary Ann, Jennah, Patricia and Mikayla.
The family also wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and support provided by Amedisys Hospice: Nicole, Robin, Torra, Heather, Betty, Emma Jane, Pastor Mike, Scott, Darla and Heidi.
