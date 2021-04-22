formerly of Brownsville
Mildred Ivy Howard Colmes, 100, formerly of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her daughter Marva Cox's home in Hyde Park, Mass. where she resided.
Friends will be received in the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 401 Baltimore Street in Brownsville, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23. A private service will be held Saturday, April 24. Interment will follow immediately after in the Lafayette Memorial Park, Brownsville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. All condolences and floral arrangements may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
