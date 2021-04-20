Brownsville
Mildred Ivy Howard Colmes, 100, formerly of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her daughter Marva Cox’s home in Hyde Park, Mass. where she resided.
She was born October 16, 1920, at her grandmother’s house in Burnt Corn, Ala. She was raised by her parents, Blanche Herbert and Charles Zollie Howard, in Pensacola, Florida along with siblings Elizabeth (Morton), Charles, Robert and Henry, until age nine when she was brought to live with her aunt, Beulah Howard and uncle, Arvie Carter, in Hiller. She attended Isabella grade school and graduated from Brownsville Senior High School where she held a perfect attendance record.
When she was a teen she was presented with a vehicle. She sold the popular Cloverine Salve and proved herself responsible enough to chaperone the daughters of a local businessman into Pittsburgh regularly. Her work ethic later led to a job at SAKS flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Her extensive classical music training under the auspices of Mrs. Carrie M. Phipps made her proclaimed as most gifted student. Her skills were put to work at various churches including Rev. Mack Walton’s church in Maxwell.
As winner of the state’s Oration Competition in 1935, John J. Colmes went on to win the heart of his beloved Mildred. They eloped December 7, 1939. From this union four daughters were born, Mildred Dianne Mills of Whitsett, Maxine Wiley of Mattapan, Mass. (now departed), Marva Jean Cox (Lenny) of Hyde Park, Mass. and Ethel Sharon Warren of northern California. In 1970, John Nathan Colmes (now departed) became a welcomed member to the household.
She was a lifelong member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Brownsville, where she was actively engaged as a Sunday school teacher and secretary of the Senior Missionary Society until a car accident caused her to relocate to the Boston area. She continued church work with family and friends at Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, Mass. where she cultivated many friendships.
She was the last member of her immediate family and widow of Deacon John J. Colmes, MLBC, (deceased) after 52 years of marriage. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends.
