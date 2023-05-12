West Virginia
Mildred Jamison was born in Prince, West Virginia, on January 18, 1939, and she was a only child of the late Lorenzo Williams and Annie Dee Watkins (Price). Myllee departed this world at the age of 84, peacefully, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on April 24, 2023.
Myllee was adopted and raised by her paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Ethel Standard ( Williams) in Alabama. She graduated from Bentleyville High School, Bentleyville, PA and attended Pennsylvania State University, Fayette County Campus in Uniontown, PA. In 1958, she and Lorenzo Lee Fuller welcomed their daughter, Antoinette who was adopted and raised by Henry and Annie Dee Watkins. She was married to Joseph Hardison, and they had their precious and beloved sons, Gilbert (1962) and Robert (1964).
On February 26, 1971, she was joined Holy Matrimony to Robert Earl Jamison, Sr., to whom she was married to for 39 years before he passed. From their union, they raised Gilbert and Robert and were blessed with one child, Kandice in 1974. For years, she and her husband were dedicated foster parents. In 1994, they adopted their first foster child, Tikeya. They later became Domiciliary Care providers who cared for disabled adults in their home. Mildred was employed by Washington County Community Action. In 2005, after 25 years of service, she retired as a breakfast and lunch cook from California University (now PennWest University) in California, PA. As a born-again Christian, Myllee regularly attended and supported, various churches and ministries. It brought her great joy to serve in the church kitchen where she often coordinated and prepared the food for the church functions. Oftentimes, you would find her in her own kitchen and/or, in the later years, seated at her dining room table cooking up meals for family, friends, and even strangers. She was an excellent cook who cooked from scratch and whose secret recipe was LOVE! In addition to cooking and being in church, her hobbies included shopping, dining out, traveling, and watching The Food Network channel. She had a heart of gold and sowed into the lives of so many others, as she never met a stranger. She shared many laughs and created memories with her closest friends: Catarina “Cathy” Delgiacco, Mary Fuller-Merritt, Ollie Davis, Helen Taylor, Faye Mitchell, Lois Fox Sr. and her sister-in-law, Roberta “Bert” Pearl Jamison, just to name a few. She was a former resident of: Queens, NY; Bentleyville, PA; California, PA; Crescent Heights, PA; and Donora, PA, before she relocated to South Jersey (Williamstown, NJ; Sicklerville, NJ; and Atco, NJ) in November 2013. While predeceased by her parents, Annie Dee and Lorenzo, paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Ethel, maternal grandparents, Martha Love and Will Price, Husband, Robert Sr., sons, Gilbert Maurice Hardison and Robert Britain Hardison, stepsons, Kevin Lee Jamison and Robert Earl Jamison Jr., sister, Edna “EJ” Locket, and brother, Herman G Locket. Myllee leaves behind her daughters, Ms. Antoinette “Toni” Lee Watkins, Dr. Kandice “Kandi” Nicole (Thomas) Cooper, and Ms. Tikeya “Keya” Khan Nicole Jamison; stepdaughters, Robyn Smith-Jolly and Bobbette Jamison Smith; stepsons, James “Jamie” Lewis Jamison and Michael “Mike” William Jamison; grandchildren, Trenton Hardison, Nicolette Hardison, Qitarah Hardison, Zalendria Hardison, Christopher Fick, Dominique Primar, Maia Wood, Olivia Cooper, Benjamin Cooper, and Thomas Cooper Jr.; great-grandchildren, Dream, Dior, Dominic, Mekhi, Isaac, Isaiah, Isabelle, and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Service Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Newness of Life Ministries, 489 McKee Avenue, Monessen, Elder Recardo Hall, Pastor. Interment at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, Funeral Director, 724-379-5420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.