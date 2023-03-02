Leckrone
Mildred Jane McKenzie Stith, 101, of Leckrone, PA passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
She was born on February 11, 1922, the 5th of 10 children, to the late Escue and GeorgieAnna Brown McKenzie in Thompson #2, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by both parents, 8 of her siblings, and one grandson.
She graduated from Redstone High School in 1940. In 1942 she married Carroll T Stith. They were married for 55 years when Carroll died in 1996. To this union were born four children.
She was involved in church, political, and community activities. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Leckrone, a former German Township Band mother, and Plava Elementary School PTA member. She retired as Cafeteria Manager of the German Twp. Jr. / Sr. High School.
Mildred is survived by one sister, Thelma McKenzie Dickinson of Brownsville; and one special sister-in-law, Bobbie McKenzie of Farrell. Surviving her are four children, Marian (James) Lowe of El Dorado Hills, Calif., Linda (Samuel) Threadgill Jr of Hereford, Ariz., Kerry (Cynthia) Stith of McCandless, and Carl (Dawn) Stith of Maplewood, N.J.; six grandchildren;four great-grandchildren; two godchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
She will long be remembered for her warm and loving personality. Indeed, Mildred had the spiritual gift of hospitality and made everyone feel welcome in her presence.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with the funeral immediately following in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401 from . Interment will be at Greendale Cemetery in Masontown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) or HollyRod Foundation (www.hollyrod.org)
Condolences may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
