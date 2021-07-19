Mildred Liston McFadden Wood

Uniontown
Mildred "Millie" Liston McFadden Wood, 92, of Uniontown, passed away in her home, with her family by her side, Saturday, July 17, 2021.
She was born September 13, 1928, in Wharton Township.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Hayes F. Liston and Eleanor V. O'Brien Liston; husbands Lloyd McFadden and Clarence H. Wood; siblings Donald Liston, LaVerne Beman, Eleanor McFadden, Betty Blocher, James Liston, George Liston, Jane Thomas and Helen Corbett; and an infant grandson, John Bookshar.
Surviving are her daughters, Ruth Bookshar and husband Joseph, and Janet Paull and husband Daniel; four grandchildren, Melinda Lemley and husband Scott, Danny Paull and wife Breanne, Jonathan Paull and Barbie, and Joey Bookshar and Nancy; great grandson Cameron Gaydos, and soon to be great-grandson Jonathan Paull Jr.; several nieces and nephews; and a special little friend, Baylee.
Millie was retired from Hopwood Pharmacy.
She loved her music, gardening, flowers and walks in the mountains. She especially loved her family and her doggie, Diesel.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, July 21, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Greenridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
A special thank you to caregivers Bonnie Hanan and Robin Jenkins, and Amedisys Hospice Uniontown staff, especially Lindsay, Nicole, Bobbi and Dr. Canada.
