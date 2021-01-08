Mildred Lorraine Craggette Mills Berger

Connellsville
Mildred “Midge” Lorraine Craggette Mills Berger, 74, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born September 28, 1946, in Connellsville, to the late Hosea Gardie Craggette and Christine Pollard.
Midge was employed at Anchor Hocking in Connellsville for 10 years. She then moved to Somers Point, N.J., where she was employed at Sands Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., for several years. She later was employed with MCI in Ohio. In 2007, Midge returned to Connellsville and was employed by the Connellsville Senior Center until 2018.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her ex-husband, Charles Mills Sr.; her brother, Gilbert Craggette, and her sister, Rosetta Craggette.
She is survived by her children, Tonya (Todd) Favors of Pittsburgh, Shirley (Carlton) Dyer of Ohio, DeAnne Mills of Connellsville, Charles “Chuck” (Peggy) Mills Jr. of Uniontown, and Michael Mills of Omaha, Nebr.; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Hosea “Chico” (Vanessa) Craggette of Uniontown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where a private service was held Thursday, January 7.
Cards and condolences for the family may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
