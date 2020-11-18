Uniontown
Mildred Lorraine Fields Bradstock, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Marquis Gardens Place. She was born in Wharton Township, November 27, 1926, a daughter of the late Martha Ellen Baker and Delbert Sherwood Fields.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Benson Bradstock; and brothers, Delbert Fields, Richard Fields, Wayne Fields, Gerald Fields, Lewis Fields and Raymond Fields.
Lorraine was a 1944 graduate of South Union High School and worked as an operator at Bell Telephone prior to marriage. In addition to caring for her family, she was an active member of the Fellowship Class at Asbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed supporting the church by coordinating the Sunday Services Greeters for many years. Lorraine was known for always helping others and as an excellent baker. She lovingly shared many homemade pies, cakes and cookies with family and friends.
Left to cherish Lorraine’s memory are daughters, Marla Bradstock of Basking Ridge, N.J. and Jill Jones of Hopwood; son, Jack Bradstock and his wife Linda of Gaithersburg, Md.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Family and friends are invited to a service celebrating Lorraine’s life to be held graveside at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19. Lorraine’s nephew, Reverend Skip Fields, will be officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Social distancing and mask-wearing is expected at the service. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Lorraine loved her family and friends and would not want anyone to risk their health.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. Donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
