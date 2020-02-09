Brownsville
Mildred M. Teasdale, 96, of Brownsville, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Mon Valley Care Center.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, and until 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, when a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Paul Sandusky officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
