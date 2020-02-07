Brownsville
Mildred M. Teasdale, 96, of Brownsville, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Mon Valley Care Center.
She was born March 19, 1923, in Bentleyville, to the late William Prosser Sr. and Manila Kuhn Prosser.
A resident of Blainsburg for many years, she was a loyal member of the First Christian Church in Brownsville and a member of the Eastern Star of Brownsville.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Bertram Teasdale; a son, Barry L. Teasdale; sisters Odella G. Duvall and Betty Gene Bernhagen.
She is survived by a brother, William J. Prosser Jr. and wife Mary L. of New Eagle; grandsons Brandon Teasdale and wife Kristan of Rices Landing, and Chad Teasdale of Canonsburg; great grandchildren Gavin, Carrington, Uriah and Nadia Teasdale, and Edward Zeglan; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, and until 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, when a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Paul Sandusky officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
