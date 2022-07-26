Star Junction
Mildred Rae Faith Rubish, 86, of Star Junction, passed away peacefully, in her home, Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born February 24, 1936, in Scottdale, a daughter of Lawrence and Mable Buttermore Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George Rubish Jr.; brothers, Eugene Faith and Donald Faith.
Mildred was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Theodore Rubish; daughter, Barbara Tepedino and her husband, Michael; and grandson, Logan Michael Tepedino.
Mildred’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Additional visitation will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., the hour of her funeral service Wednesday, July 27, with Father Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perryoplis.
Condolences are welcome at blairlowther.com.
