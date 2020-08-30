Uniontown
Mildred Viola Wilburn, of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She was born August 10, 1948, a daughter of the late James P. and Helen Workman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilburn; beloved sons Richard and Carl Wilburn; brothers James "Jimbo" and Anthony Workman; and sister Diana Hughes.
Mildred is survived by two daughters, Tamara Smith of Searights and Milani Myers of Fairchance; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved; brothers Ralph Workman (Sheryl) of Florida, Robert Workman (Ken) of Florida, Stephen Workman of Uniontown, Bruce Workman of Uniontown; sisters Cindy Harris of Florida, Marian Blaney (James) of Uniontown, Marjorie Jenkins of Uniontown and Paula Harman of Fairchance.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 30, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Monday, August 31, with Bishop Roy Huffman officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mildred Wilburn Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
A special thank you to all the staff and caregivers at Uniontown Health and Rehabilitation Center for all of the loving care given to Mildred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.