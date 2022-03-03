Milton E. Bailey

Smock
Milton E. "Butch" Bailey, 77, of Smock, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, in Ruby Hospital.
He was born in Brownsville, on May 22, 1944, son of the late Harry and Dolly M. Smith Bailey, Sr.
Butch was a retired truck driver with 40 years of service, and a 40 year member of the Smock Vol. Fire Dept.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Joyce; children, Tim and Velma, of Maryland; grandchildren, Travis and Candace; brothers, Charles, Paul, Harry Jr., Donald and William.
Butch is survived by his children, Debbie Bolin of Michigan, and Timothy Bailey of New Jersey; his wife of 40 years, Sandra Bailey of Smock; children, Tom Kelly (Marge) of Grindstone, Tim Kelly (Maria) of Smock, Sandy Lee of Smock, Helen Nicholas (Keith) of Allison, Keith Alvarado of New Jersey, and Tracy Copeland of Maryland; sisters, Carol Watson of Dearth, and Marlene West of Uniontown; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday. Entombment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
