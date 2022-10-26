Uniontown
Prophet Milton L. Dean passed away Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born July 31, 1951, in Logan, W.Va., to Carl C. Dean, Sr., and Alberta “Sis” Ragland, who preceded him in death.
On December 29, 1992, he married the former Linda King, in McKeesport. They were married for 29 years.
Milton was a Christian by faith, a licensed Minister, Elder and Prophet. His favorite hobby was watching his sons coach and play basketball and football.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony Dean and Vernice Pratt; two sisters: Rosie Brown and Amelia (Vern) Dean.
Milton leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Linda; children, Tina Laventure (Joey) of Manassas, Va.; Stewart Davis and Jajuan Davis of Uniontown, Shanea Dean of Bristol, Nate Frezzell and Quindell Dean (Kristina) of Pittsburgh, Twnna George (Christopher) of Fairmont, W.Va.; Eshawnna Smith (Roy) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; Tyrerei Turner (Nathaniel) of Masontown and Dakarai Gritts (Michael) of Uniontown; mother-in-law, Ethel Coleman of Akron, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Danielle Davis of Uniontown; siblings: Carl Dean, Jr. (Debra) and Andre Dean (Pam) of Orlando, Fla., Montean Dean of Apopka, Fla., Deborah Blakey of Richmond, Va, Carl Blakey of Valrico, Fla., Dorothy Blakey and Derrick Blakey of Brownsville, Sylvia Blakey of Hampton, Va, Leslie Blakey (Denise) and Crystal Blakey of Uniontown, Paul Blakey (Mira) of Killeen, Texas, and the Pratt Family of Uniontown; 31 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Friends will be received at the New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 724 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, October 27th, with Reverend Owen Anderson eulogizing.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru lantzfh.com.
