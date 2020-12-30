Monongahela
Minerva Romito Albert, 98, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at The Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela.
Minerva was born in Newell January 20, 1922, the daughter of the late Nicola and Jennie Romito.
Minerva was a retired postmaster of Newell and had previously worked for Warfare Services during World War II.
She was a a graduate of the Brownsville High School, a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon, NAPUS, NARFE, Christian Daughters Association #1141 of Brownsville and Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
She is survived by her son, Walter and wife Connie of Leander, Texas; sister, Jacqueline Lioon of Pittsburgh; son-in-law, Edward Quigley of Marietta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Christopher Albert and wife Katherine and John and Lisa Quigley; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Henry Albert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Minerva was preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. in 1987; daughter, Gloria Quigley; three sisters; and two brothers.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of The Residence at Hilltop for the care and compassion they have provided her during her stay there.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent increase of infections, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are being handled by ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City. Internment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made in Minerva's name to the American Cancer Society.
