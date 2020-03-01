Hibbs
Miranda Lynn Huseman, 27, of Hibbs, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
She was born Tuesday August 11, 1992, in Uniontown, a daughter of Nellie Thorpe and Harrison Huseman.
Miranda was preceded in death by her father, Harrison Huseman; and her beloved boyfriend, Daniel Guthrie.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Nellie Thorpe; sister Felecia Huseman; brother Harrison Huseman; three nephews, Marques Meegan, Jahdaries Gill and Ramiir Williams. She is also survived by numerous family members and friends.
Visitation was private and under the direction of the BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
