Kansas City, Kans.
formerly of Uniontown
Miriam Gayle Mitchell 77, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away March 14, 2022, at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab after a brief illness.
She was born in Uniontown, on December 4, 1944, a daughter of the late Jasper J.K. Mitchell and Helen E. Densmore Mitchell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Rhonda Sauceda; brothers, Lavern, Merrill, Dale and Danny Mitchell of Uniontown.
She was a 1962 grad of North Union High School. She was retired from Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Mo., after 36 years of service. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Rene Pendergrass, Lori Dillinger, and Dawn (Chris) Johnson; sisters, Eleanor Burt of Titusville, Lois Frazee (Ray), Dolly Kennedy and Carolee Henckell (Larry) of Uniontown; brother, Duane Mitchell of Uniontown; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held in Antioch Church, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
