Uniontown
Miriam Ryan Majesky, R.N., 72, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
She was born on February 6, 1950, in Brownsville, daughter of the late William and Frances Ryan, formerly of New Salem.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Majesky; two daughters, Amy and husband Mike Donesec, and Beth and husband Doug Hoover; grandchildren, Edwin Paul Daughenbaugh, III, Alyssa Lynn Donesec, and Jacob Michael Donesec; also survived by siblings, William and Roberta Ryan, Kenneth and Angela Ryan, Barbara Ryan and Tom Koziel, Robert Ryan and Vivian Ziots, and their families; also by many loving family with the William Majesky extended family.
Miriam was a Girl Scout leader and 4H member in her youth. She then graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1970. She spent many wonderful years as a housewife and mother, enjoying her family and extended family. She also worked as a Registered Nurse at Albert Gallatin Home Care. She was an active member of the C.M.A. Church in Uniontown, until health problems arose. She loved the Lord and trusted in Him as her Savior... she will rest in Him now.
She loved gardening, crafting, sewing, cooking, reading, and hiking. She also previously played piano and clarinet, and sang in various choirs throughout most of her life. She spent many years as a youth leader and held various other positions at her church.
Miriam had many wonderful neighbors and friends that she enjoyed. Her greatest loves were her wonderful, faithful husband William; and her family; The three grandchildren were an extra delight and brought much joy in her senior years.
Per Miriam's request Services will be private and under the care of Dearth Funeral Home. www.dearthfh.com
