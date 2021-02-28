Uniontown
Missy Mae Umbel, 63, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021.
She was born February 11, 1958, in Uniontown, a child of George Umbel and Freda Burgess.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann Mongeluzzo.
Missy is survived by her mother, Freda Burgess; six sisters, Shirley Wilson, Margaret Umbel, Carol Gibson, Joyce Boyer and Cindy Burgess; two brothers, Ivan Burgess and James Umbel; and her beloved dogs, Gypsy, Felony, Fudgy and Kendall.
We will always carry your smile and laughter in our memories.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
