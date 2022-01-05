Misuko Miyagawa Wadsworth

Connellsville
Misuko "Sue" Miyagawa Wadsworth, 94, of Connellsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at home.
Born in Kumamoto, Japan, in 1927, to the late Sketoshi and Mitsu Miyagawa, Misuko was a teen during World War II.
Her experience gave her a conviction that anything could be achieved by determination and endurance. Anyone who knew her would agree that she was very determined and could cheerfully endure anything. She greeted every day with a smile, a stretch, and a shrug and simply got on with it.
In addition to her parents, Misuko was predeceased by her husband, Floyd Wadsworth.
She is survived by her sons, Kenny (Kyung-Sun) Wadsworth, John (Jill Condon) Wadsworth, and George (Marisha Deyoe-Wadsworth) Wadsworth; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Misuko, known to many as "Sue", had been a fixture of Connellsville for decades, always seen walking or resting on a bench, regardless of weather, and stubbornly refusing any offers for a ride. She loved the library, thrift stores, and a good cup of coffee.
Earlier in her life, she was active in the community, regularly attending PTA meetings and volunteering as a Cub Scout Den mother.
Her grace and charm will be missed by all who knew her, and her cantankerous spirit will be missed by those who knew her well. Those closest to her will miss her love, compassion, and wisdom. The sidewalks will miss her, too.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
There will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION, and interment will be private.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
