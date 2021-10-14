Dilliner
Mitchell Brozik, 59, of Dilliner, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born April 28, 1962, in Harrisburg, a son of Stanley and Patricia Ann Stys Brozik.
After attending Waynesburg College, he was employed as a manager at Motown Taxi.
Mitchell was predeceased by his grandparents, Michael and Mildred Brozik, and John and Anna Stys.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Stanley (Karen) Brozik of Dilliner, and Patricia Ann Stys Brozik of Crucible; siblings, Michele (Rob) Davis, Stanley "Butch" (Kelly) Brozik Jr., Melissa (Steve) Latin and Marcy Sloneker; nieces, Meredith Davis and Mattie Sloneker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, in memory of Mitch.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14. Viewing continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, October 15, in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, with Father Rodney Torbic and Father Sasa Nedic officiating.
Internment follows at the Serbian Church Cemetery.
