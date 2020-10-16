Smithfield
Mitchem Whelan, 24, of Smithfield, beloved son, brother and friend, left us unexpectedly and far too soon Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born July 24, 1996, in Smithfield, Fayette County, a son of Michael and Debbie Whelan.
He was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 2015. Mitchem completed his five-year Western Pennsylvania Electrical Registered Apprenticeship Program in 2020 with an Associate of Science degree from Community College of Allegheny County. He was part of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers).
Mitchem was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Whelan; uncle Richard Whelan Jr.; sister Dana Tate; uncle Shawn Knight; and cousin Greg Speelman.
Surviving are his mother and father; brother Wyatt; maternal grandparents Archie and Jeanette Trader; paternal grandmother Sandra Whelan; his aunts and uncles, Lori and Jeff Speelman, Dale and Sophie Trader, Shannon and Rick Martellie, and Kelly Stewart; cousins and his very close friends.
Mitchem lived life to the fullest! His sense of humor and loving heart were infectious. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and with his family and friends. He was big-hearted and loved cooking for others.
A private family funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 17, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Father Albin McGinnis officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield. A celebration of life for Mitchem will be held at 4 p.m. for family and friends at the Whelan residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CTE Awareness Foundation at stopcte.org.
