Uniontown
Muriel "Molli" E. Lyles Vassar went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 9, 2022, peacefully at her home.
She was born May 22, 1949 in Baltimore, Md.
Molli was predeceased by her parents, William Lyles and Adele Lantz Lyles. She was named after her aunt, Muriel Lantz Bailey, longtime funeral director and owner of Muriel E. Lantz Funeral Home.
Molli grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, graduating from Eastern High School in 1967.
In 1971, Molli moved to Pittsburgh where she became a news writer, publications editor and media liaison with the Department of News and Publications at the University of Pittsburgh.
Upon returning to Uniontown in 1975, along with various marketing and sales work, she took on the role of art coordinator for the Happy Day Camp for Retarded Children. In 1977, Molli was named consultation and education specialist for the Fayette County Mental Health - Mental Retardation Program. In this post, she coordinated and directed all aspects of public relations, media contact and community relations and information for all the programs that were served by the Fayette County MH-MR catchment area. During this time of her life, Molli expressed her musical and art talents by accompanying herself on the autoharp as well as creating amazing pieces with her knitting machine.
In the early 1990's, Molli's faith journey led her to the Roman Catholic Church. Molli was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown. She truly loved her church and was extremely dedicated to her Catholic faith. Throughout her full career in the Catholic church, Molli served as the Parish Minister for 25 years at St. John, and during her tenure, she coordinated the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (R.C.I.A.). She also directed the Faith Formation classes for children and Vacation Bible School. In addition, Molli gave 29 years of service to the Diocese of Greensburg, including her position as the RCIA Coordinator at Our Lady Queen of the Yough Catholic Community, as well as Faith Formation Director. She also was an adjunct professor of religious studies at Penn State University, Fayette where she taught classes in religious studies.
Molli also belonged to the Carmelite Community in Latrobe, for several years. She founded the first Carmelite Community in Uniontown, and served as its President for many years.
In 2007, Molli earned her bachelor's degree in Catholic theology from St. Vincent College and soon after, she attended the Franciscan University of Steubenville to complete her Master of Arts degree. Molli focused her post graduate work in Spiritual Direction at St. Vincent Seminary.
Molli was a Spiritual Director to dozens of people both young and old. She led each of them through a devout relationship and understanding of their faith through and with the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit. God granted Molli many gifts. These precious gifts gave her the ability to spiritually touch the lives, hearts, and souls of hundreds of people during her ministry and spiritual direction.
In addition to Molli's devotion to family, friends, and faith, she always had a particular interest in animal welfare and rescue, often adopting, and assisting in the adoption of homeless pets, particularly those affiliated with Fayette Friends of Animals.
Molli is survived by her husband, Phillip Vassar; son Aaron Lantz (Autumn); daughters, Marlana Smith (Jason) and Melissa Belloso (Joseph); and granddaughter, Jurnee Lantz; her life-long and most dearest friend and Godfather to her son, Joseph Smith; her best friend, Donna Bryant, as well as countless friends and acquaintenances, all of whom were enriched by having Molli in their lives.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 19th at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21st, prayer services will be held at the funeral home followed by 11 a.m. mass at the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 88 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown.
Floral arrangements and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.