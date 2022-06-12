Uniontown
Molli E. Lyles Vassar passed away at her home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Vassar; children: Aaron Lantz (Autumn), Marlana Smith (Jason), and Melissa Belloso (Joseph); granddaughter, Jurnee Lantz; best friends: Donna Bryant and Joe Smith; and a host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street in Uniontown, and are incomplete at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.