Hiller
Mollie M. Turner, 81, of Hiller, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Born April 16, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Della and Calvin L. Turner Sr.
She was the loving sister of Donald Turner, Nancy Bauer, Nadine Turner, and the late Calvin L. Turner Jr.; and dear aunt of Kelly and Jason Bauer.
Mollie was a flower person, always planting and taking care of her garden.
Arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION, McMurray.
